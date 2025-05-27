Black Justice producer: Fear of uncomfortable content is not letting platforms give the series a fair chance

Producer Kapil Kakar, whose series Black Justice spotlights judicial reforms, says major OTT platforms have passed on it out of fear of upsetting the Indian judiciary. Black Justice is a film based on court reforms.

“Black Justice is based on the reforms required with 5 crore cases that are pending. It’s a six episode web series with 40 minute-long episodes. We had almost finalised a streaming platform. The topic is slightly uncomfortable, it is directly against the judiciary. So, they [OTT platforms] feel there will be litigations against them,” says Kapil.

The series, directed by Bhavin Wadia, is currently running on the show’s official website.

The producer adds, “It feels horrible when somebody makes a series not from a commercial perspective but in the interest of the nation, a selfless act, like a social worker or an activist would do. Even if you do anything for your country, there are people focused on safeguarding their own interests.”

Kapil explains that through the private platform, they hope to get enough data to show other streamers that the series is harmless.

“A lot of lawyers have actually liked it. We have received a positive response from lawyers and judges from around the country. Currently, the series is on a platform where one has to pay subscription charges to watch. We did that to create a database and go to the other OTT platforms and say that it is not as threatening as you feel,” he concludes.