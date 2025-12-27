Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly marries Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in fairytale Bath wedding

Holly Ramsay has officially tied the knot. The 25-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty at the historic Bath Abbey in the UK on Saturday, December 27, as reported by People. Holly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, married Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey on December 27.(@hollyramsayy/Instagram)

Inside Holly Ramsay's dress and wedding to Adam Peaty

Holly stunned in a white gown paired with a long veil as she entered the church alongside her father. Ramsay and his wife, Tana, shared a large family beyond the bride, including daughters Megan, 27, and Matilda, 24, son Jack, 25, Holly's fraternal twin, as well as their two youngest children, Oscar, 6, and Jesse, 2.

Gordon marked his daughter's wedding day with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing photos of himself with the bride and writing a touching message in teh caption. He wrote, “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty ! I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

The celebration also drew several high-profile guests, including members of the Becham family. David and Victoria Beckham attended alongside their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, adding an extra touch of star power to the wedding festivities.

Holly and Adam's engagement

The couple's wedding comes more than a year after they announced their engagement. Holly shared the news on Instagram in September 2024, posting photos that showcased her oval-cut yellow diamond engagement ring, a custom piece crafted over 10 months by renowned UK jeweler Pragnell, as per the outlet.

In a separate Instagram post shared that same day, Peaty expressed his excitement, writing that he was “truly the luckiest man on Earth.”