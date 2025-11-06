Indian named India reveals the story behind her unusual name: ‘I was teased in America’

What’s in a name? For India Witkin, her name represents a journey from embarrassment to deep gratitude. She revealed the dual cultural pressure she faced - teasing in the US and constant questioning in India. India Witkin, whose video about her unusual name has gone viral. (Instagram/@indiawitkin)

“I grew up having such a love-hate relationship with my name. I was teased in America, then questioned in India... I cared too much about what people thought and never appreciated the uniqueness of my name,” wrote India Witkin.

She continued, “Finally at 18 as I entered adulthood (I even wrote my college essay about my name), I started to come around to it. Now at 29 years old I love it and am so grateful to my nani for coming up with it. Thank you to my parents!”

She shared a video that included a text insert with a question from one of her followers. The individual asked, “What’s the story behind your name? Why were you named India?”

In a video, Witkin shared that before she was born, her parents were confused about what to name her. Just a week before her birth, her grandmother “very casually” mentioned that she could be named India, and that’s what her parents did after she was born.

Witkin said her nani suggested the name because it would always remind her of where she came from. She explained her name is a homage to the beautiful and vast culture of India, a country she loves. HT.com has reached out to Witkin, and this report will be updated when she replies.

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “What better way to honour your roots!” Another added, “Incredible and wonderful.”

A third posted, “I LOVE that they named you that! So beautiful.” A fourth wrote, “What a beautiful story. Love this so much.”