Indian techie in New York explains why he quit Amazon to join a startup
Kanav Bhatnagar, a 24-year-old software engineer, explains why he left Amazon to join a small startup.
A 24-year-old software engineer from India has opened up about the work he is doing in New York City. Kanav Bhatnagar works as a Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) at Rippling, an HR tech company. His role was once described as the “hottest job in AI”.
In an essay for Business Insider, Bhatnagar spoke about his career trajectory and the skills required to be an FDE.
From India to New York
After completing his schooling in Delhi, Kanav Bhatnagar moved to the United States to pursue a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science, along with a minor in Applied Statistics, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
When he graduated in 2022, he was hired by Amazon. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bhatnagar spent 2 years and 8 months as a software engineer at Amazon, where he worked on the FireTV Live TV software.
(Also read: IIT graduate quits high-paying job in US, sells house to travel the world with family: 'I traded 4 BHK for entire world')
Quitting Amazon
In his essay for Business Insider, Bhatnagar explained why he quit Amazon after nearly three years to join a small startup. The Indian techie explained that he wanted to experience a smaller workplace as opposed to Amazon — a tech and e-commerce giant that employs approximately 1.5 million people globally.
“Amazon hired me as a software engineer out of college, and it was a big learning opportunity, teaching me the fundamentals of engineering,” he said. “But it was a behemoth of a company, and I eventually wanted to work in a smaller environment where I could take more personal ownership over product decisions and learn more on the job.”
Working as an FDE
After nearly three years at Amazon, Bhatnagar interviewed at a sales startup called Actively AI, where he landed a role in forward-deployed engineering.
“The FDE role was popularized by Palantir, and it has been described as the ‘hottest role in AI.’ I liked that it combined software engineering with understanding business,” he said.
(Also read: Indian-origin techie quits 'dream job' at Apple to launch AI startup with father: ‘We’re a complementary fit')
Bhatnagar spent around 6 months at Actively before he resigned to join Rippling as a senior FDE in October 2025.
“I've now been an FDE for roughly a year. Put simply, I'm a customer-facing engineer who tailors our product to each client. They describe their challenges and needs, and I build solutions and customizations,” he explained.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More