Indian-origin surgeon Jayant Patel, once jailed for manslaughter and released, says he ‘completely forgot about it’

Indian-origin surgeon Jayant Patel, who was convicted of the manslaughter of three Australian patients, said he “completely forgot” about the trauma and fatalities he caused over 20 years ago. He reacted in what was his first public comment since 2015 after a journalist confronted him in the US about what happened in Bundaberg almost two decades ago. Indian-origin surgeon Jayant Patel currently lives in the US with his wife. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

He was jailed in 2010 for causing three deaths, but he was freed on appeal in 2012.

When a journalist from The Australian approached him in Portland, Oregon, he said, “It was ages ago, and I completely forgot about it, and I’m beyond that.”

The now 75-year-old reportedly added, “That’s done, that’s history … I don’t react to stupid criticisms, I’m (moved) on with my life. I’m fine.”

What did Jayant Patel do?

The surgeon came under scrutiny when hospital staff at an establishment in Queensland, where he worked between 2003 and 2005, accused him of botched operations. It was also claimed that he misdiagnosed patients and was found using sloppy surgical techniques.

Following the allegations, he was arrested in 2008 in the US and extradited to Australia. He was convicted and jailed for seven years for criminal negligence leading to the deaths of three patients. He was also found guilty of causing harm to another patient while working at the hospital.

However, the convictions were quashed by Australia's highest court in 2012. In 2013, prosecutors dropped outstanding charges. He left Australia and moved to America the same year.

The Indian-born American surgeon reportedly lives in a brick house with four bedrooms and bathrooms. He lives with his wife, Kishoree, who is also a doctor. According to reports, he drives a White Lexus RX L and has three garages at his house.

The outlet reported that he appeared “detached and unaffected” when approached about what happened in Australia.