Is Fortnite down? What to know as users report login problems

Fortnite users are facing troubles logging in, leading to many speculations that the game is down. Meanwhile, a clarification has come from Epic Games. As per Downdetector, Fortnite outage reports spiked in the past one hour(Reuters)

A Verge reporter noted they were unable to login to the game using their Nintendo Switch 2, and the error message they're getting says “unable to sign in to your account for online services” and “please try again later.”

As per Downdetector, outage reports spiked in the past one hour, with most noting login problems.

What Epic Games said about Fortnite

Epic Games has said they are looking into a Fortnite login issue that is preventing players from getting in reliably.

“We're working to resolve an issue where players are unable to log-in reliably into Fortnite, and are working to resolve this ASAP,” the company said on its website.

The company further said “This log-in issue also affects Rocket League and Fall Guys players, which we're working to resolve as well.”

Also Read | Google’s antitrust appeal fails in legal battle with Fortnite maker

They provided two more updates, noting while they were working to resolve the issue, they were also ‘investigating log-in errors for titles using Epic Online Services.’

In the latest update Epic Games provided, they said “We're seeing players able to log back in now for most platforms, with the exception of PlayStation, and are working restore server health to normal for everyone across all platforms to log in and matchmake as normal again. We'll continue updating you as we bring everything back online.”

What Fortnite gamers said

With gamers unable to login to play Fortnite, several took to X to vent their frustrations or share thoughts.

One user said, “tryna blow off steam and fortnite servers down.”

Another remarked, “3+ hours without Fortnite servers down I seriously can’t handle this.”

Yet another said, “everyone getting off of work to collectively discover that fortnite is down,” sharing a photo of a screaming child. “Just waited an hour & a half for Fortnite to update JUST for the servers to be down,” commented another user.