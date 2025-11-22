Is Google accessing your Gmail to train Gemini? Tech giant debunks viral claims
Google denied the claims, calling them misleading. The tech giant added that the company is always transparent.
Google shared a tweet dismissing claims made by viral social media posts and some reports that the company had taken data from Gmail users to train its AI model, Gemini.
What did the viral post claim?
“IMPORTANT message for everyone using Gmail. You have been automatically OPTED IN to allow Gmail to access all your private messages & attachments to train AI models. You have to manually turn off Smart Features in the Setting menu in TWO locations. Retweet so every is aware,” a YouTube influencer wrote and shared a series of screenshots.
Also Read: Google Nano Banana Pro: How to create? What prompts to use? All you need to know
Additionally, a report by Malwarebytes claimed that Google is using private messages and attachments of Gmail users to train its AI models. It further alleged that the settings for this option are switched on by default for some users.
How did Google react?
On November 22, Google shared a post on its official X profile dedicated to Gmail. The company denied the claims.
“Let's set the record straight on recent misleading reports. Here are the facts: We have not changed anyone’s settings. Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years,” the company wrote.
It added, “We do not use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model. We are always transparent and clear if we make changes to our terms & policies.”
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “Gmail, it’s just people hating on you guys! That’s all. You guys are on with what I call A.G.E.” Another added, “Only saying this so they don't get sued in the EU.”
Also Read: Google Gemini ‘hug my younger self’ trend: Simple prompt to create adorable polaroid image
A third expressed, “Lol, facts need proof, not a post.” A fourth wrote, “No one believes this. And they are right in not doing so.”