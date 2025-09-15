Google Gemini ‘hug my younger self’ trend: Simple prompt to create adorable polaroid image

Google Gemini’s latest feature, Nano Banana, has taken social media by storm with its ability to create striking 4D-style realistic portraits. The tool, integrated within the Gemini app, has ignited a fresh wave of AI-generated photo trends across platforms such as Instagram and X. Among these, the “Hug my younger self” trend has gained special popularity, where AI creates nostalgic polaroid-style images showing people’s present selves warmly embracing their childhood versions. Google Gemini’s AI feature fueled the ‘hug my younger self’ trend where prompts created adorable polaroid images shared widely online.(Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Turn your selfies into 4K HD realistic retro AI portraits with Google Gemini. Here’s the trick)

How to join the trend

To be part of the viral “Hug my younger self” trend, follow these simple steps:

Download the app – Install Google Gemini from the Play Store or the App Store.

Sign in – Use your Google account to log in.

Upload photos – Select two pictures, one of your present self and another from your childhood.

Enter the prompt – Type: click a cute polaroid picture of my older self hugging my younger self.

Generate the image – Tap the arrow button and wait a few seconds as Gemini works its magic.

Viral growth and dethroning ChatGPT

The popularity of this tool has not only generated immense buzz on social platforms but has also propelled Gemini to the top of app charts. It has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT to become the most popular free app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Numbers behind the trend

The figures highlight the global excitement surrounding Gemini. Reports indicate that between August 26 and September 9, the app attracted more than 23 million new users. During the same period, over 500 million images were created using the Nano Banana feature, underscoring the massive scale at which it has been adopted.