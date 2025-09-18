Is Google down? Outages reported across multiple US cities. Details here

Thousands of users were affected as Google faced widespread problems across multiple services, such as Gmail and Google Drive, with people getting cut off from their email as well as the internet, Daily Mail reported. Google services face problems across multiple US cities.(REUTERS File)

According to Downdetector, issues with Google and Google Cloud were identified at 10:30 AM ET. Due to this, more than 25,000 user-generated reports came up, while the issue "now seems to be resolving".

On the website-tracking site, 87% problems were related to login, while 9% faced issues with the website and the remaining 5% were unable to use the platform.

Google down: What to know?

Among the services that were affected by the latest outage include Google, Gmail, Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and Google Drive. New York, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco and a few others were the cities that have been majorly impacted by the outage, DailyMail reported.

As of 11:30 AM ET, issues have been faced by residents of Texas, Oregon, Virginia, Idaho, Colorado, and Alabama as well.

For the Gmail users, one of the key issues is that they are unable to connect to the server. This means, people are not able to receive or send emails or access their inboxes. Also, they can face issues with other Gmail-linked services for scheduling events or joining video calls.

A similar issue has been reported among the Google Cloud users who complain about not being able to check their accounts.

According to 9to5Google, failed login attempts on the search engine are showing up as “502” error to some users. Further, services that support log-in with Google remain affected by the issue.

Notably, Google's Workspace Status Dashboard did not mention facing any problems, despite widespread reports related to login issues.

The dashboard website takes note of all the Google services and keeps tracking them on a regular basis.

FAQs:

Which US cities are affected by the recent Google outage?

These include New York, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas, Oregon, Virginia, Idaho, Colorado, and Alabama.

Are Google services not working?

Thousands of users have reported issues with multiple Google services starting from 10:30 AM ET.

Are Google services back to normal?

According to Downdetector, the issue is being resolved.