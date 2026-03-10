Is Heeseung leaving ENHYPEN? K-pop star leaves emotional message for ENGENEs

BELIFT LAB has officially announced that Heeseung has left the K-pop group, ENHYPEN, via the group’s Weverse platform. Heeseung expressed gratitude to his members and fans on Weverse, reflecting on his six years with ENHYPEN and promising to continue supporting the group in the future. (Instagram/Heeseung )

In their statement, BELIFT LAB mentioned that they have “given considerable thought and deliberation regarding ENHYPEN’s future and objectives. After extensive discussions with each member about their envisioned future and the team’s direction, it became evident that Heeseung possesses a unique musical vision, and we have chosen to honor it.”

“Consequently, Heeseung will be departing from ENHYPEN, and the group will continue its official activities moving forward as a six-member ensemble.”

Although it was reported that the decision followed extensive deliberation, the announcement has taken many by surprise, particularly as the group had just released their seventh mini-album, The Sin: Vanish, on January 16, shortly after the soundtrack compilation, Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, on January 12. Last month, the group attended the 2026 D Awards, where they were honored with the grand prize for Artist of the Year and recognized for the Best Tour for their ENHYPEN ‘Walk the Line’ World Tour.

BELIFT LAB has stated, “ENHYPEN remains committed to sharing energetic performances with ENGENE,” the name of their fanbase. Heeseung will continue his association with BELIFT LAB as a solo artist, working on his upcoming solo album.

Heeseung shares message for ENHYPEN, ENGENEs Following the announcement, Heeseung shared a message with fans in Korean on Weverse: [translated]

“Hello, I’m HEESEUNG. First of all, I’m sure many ENGENEs were surprised to hear my news, and I’m sure there are a lot of people who are curious about the sudden story. So I wanted to tell ENGENEs in person. For me, six years was a time filled with moments that were overwhelming and precious beyond words."

“Thanks to the members who shared countless emotions and ENGENEs who always filled the vacancy, I was able to approach my dream step by step that I felt I could not reach. And that time will be one of those shining moments that will never be forgotten by me in the future. I don’t want to forget those moments, and I want to be the one who continues to support ENHYPEN more than anyone else,” he added.