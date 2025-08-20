John Crawley cause of death: How did TikTok star KingBeardX die? Funeral Home issues key update

John Crawley, famous as KingBeardX on TikTok, has died at 47. The social media personality, who rose to fame with his humorous reactions to the way people eat food, passed away Monday at a Mississippi hospital, TMZ reported, citing the Glenfield Funeral Home. TikToker John Crawley died on Monday(GoFundMe)

What was John Crawley's cause of death?

James Steele, funeral director at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany, told the entertainment publication that Crawley’s cause of death was cardiac arrest.

“Knowing him personally, John was a good guy. He lit up a lot of people's worlds. I just left his house and was with his mother, we prayed together. She's torn up right now but she's going to make it,” Steele said.

GoFundMe for John Crawley

Crawley had been hospitalized for at least two weeks after experiencing breathing problems, according to a GoFundMe organized by his friend and former podcast cohost Anthony Caruso. He was placed on a ventilator, later transferred to the ICU, and required a chest tube as his condition worsened.

“Hello there! My name is Anthony Caruso, and I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help my friend and former podcast co-host, John Crawley (also known as Kingbeardx and Pimpmunkx). John is currently in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) located in the state of Mississippi, USA, and is struggling to breathe. John is the main breadwinner for his family, and unfortunately, he doesn’t have medical insurance. His condition is quite unstable, and we’re all worried about him,” Caruso had posted earlier this month.

The fundraiser, which initially sought to cover medical expenses since Crawley lacked insurance, will now help with funeral costs and support his family, for whom he was the primary provider.

Crawley’s last TikTok post came on July 22. Since his passing, fans have flooded social media with tributes, remembering his humor, positivity, and ability to connect with people across the internet.