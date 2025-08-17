Julian Brown successfully tests machine that ‘turns’ plastic into fuel after ‘disappearance’ | Watch

Metro Atlanta inventor Julian Brown just had a successful test run of the machine that turns plastic into fuel. He shared a video of the process on his social media handles. Julian Brown's successful test run comes after there were speculations about his disappearance when he unexpectedly vanished from social media.(X/@Naturejab)

“The SCMW Reactor first trial run - Thank you Humanity! Through this invention, we will change the world,” Brown said.

Brown had gone viral for ‘Plastoline’ which converts old plastic into usable fuels like gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel.

How Julian Brown tested his machine

Brown began his video thanking ‘humanity’ for the $30,000 they gave him to pursue this dream, and the faith they showed when he ‘disappeared’. He then got into the test run of the Solar Continuous Microwave Pyrolysis Reactor – or the machine that turns plastic into fuel.

Turning the machine on, Brown announced they were ‘operating at full power' and it was ‘time to turn on the magnetrons’. Soon after, he exclaimed 'it's happening', and added, ‘we all know what that means.’

Then, he pointed to another canister below, saying “there's the oil, everybody.” Brown also went beyond, trying to load plastic while his machine was running. He then noted that two valves would have to be closed, and the vacuum would have to be ‘pulled’. His reaction seems to indicate that the test is a success since Brown says that he wanted the blades to spin, and the plastic to fall exactly the way it did. Moreover, the machine kept making fuel, Brown claimed in the video, even when he fed it plastic during its operation.

Julian Brown disappearance

Brown's claims of a successful test run comes after there were speculations about his disappearance when he unexpectedly vanished from social media. However, the inventor himself addressed them, saying his phone had been hacked.

“You see these hackers, they got into my iCloud and they were basically able to remotely watch and view my entire phone. I figured out they were in my phone, kicked them out and they had no more access to my phone, but they still had access to my Instagram somehow,” he had explained in a video. Brown stated that he had to approach Meta for help, which took time, and delayed his return to Instagram.