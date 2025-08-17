Kseniya Alexandrova: 5 facts about the former Miss Universe contestant

Russian model and beauty queen Kseniya Alexandrova, who once represented Russia on the Miss Universe stage, has died at the age of 30. Her agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed the news in a statement. As reported by Us Magazine, the tragedy followed a car accident last month in Tver Oblast, Russia, where she and her husband, Ilya, were driving when an elk suddenly ran into the road. Kseniya Alexandrova first stepped into the spotlight as the runner-up at Miss Russia 2017, which led her to represent the country at Miss Universe.(Instagram/Kseniya Alexandrova)

Alexandrova suffered a severe brain injury in the crash. She was hospitalized for weeks but never recovered, passing away on August 12, 2025. The loss came only four months after she got married.

Her agency described her as “bright, talented and extraordinarily bright,” adding that she “knew how to inspire, support and give warmth to everyone around her.” The statement called her a lasting “symbol of beauty, kindness and inner strength.”

Also read: Kseniya Alexandrova, former Miss Universe contestant, dies four months after wedding in bizarre car accident

Here are 5 facts you must know about the late model:

Kseniya Alexandrova's education

According to Us Magazine, Alexandrova earned a finance degree from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in 2016 before shifting gears and studying psychology at Moscow State Pedagogical University.

Alexandrova was a mental health advocate

In recent years, she built a career as a therapist and often used her Instagram account to post reflections on mental health.

In one entry from April, she opened up about what her clients often struggled with in sessions. “If I were asked what people most often come to therapy with, anxiety would definitely be one of the first on the list,” she wrote, pointing out how constant stress and fatigue can hide deeper problems.

Also read: Putin's speech in English: Russian president stuns Europe with Ukraine announcement post-Trump talks

Alexandrova's pageant moment

Kseniya Alexandrova first stepped into the spotlight as the runner-up at Miss Russia 2017, which led her to represent the country at Miss Universe the same year. She did not make it to the top 16, but the chance to walk that stage was a career milestone.

Alexandrova's wedding

Earlier this year, she exchanged vows with her husband, Ilya, reports US Magazine. They got married on March 22.

Love for Pilates

She also shared her love of fitness with followers. In late 2024, she highlighted a Pilates studio in Moscow that she called “cozy, stylish and incredibly atmospheric,” encouraging people to try reformer classes for “royal posture and a strong, healthy, fit body.”

FAQs

Who was Kseniya Alexandrova?

She was a Russian model, therapist, and beauty queen who competed in Miss Universe 2017.

How did Kseniya Alexandrova die?

She passed away in August 2025 after suffering a brain injury from a car accident involving an elk.

Was Kseniya Alexandrova married?

Yes, she married her husband, Ilya, in April 2025, just months before her death.

What did her modeling agency say?

Her agency remembered her as a symbol of “beauty, kindness and inner strength.”