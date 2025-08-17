Kseniya Alexandrova, former Miss Universe contestant, dies four months after wedding in bizarre car accident

Kseniya Alexandrova, model and former beauty queen, passed away four months after getting married as an elk crashed through her window in a bizarre car accident. The terrifying event happened when she was returning home with her husband from the Russian village of Rezhev. Kseniya Alexandrova, the beauty pageant queen, was in a coma till her death on Friday due to severe trauma, but her husband survived lived.(Kseniya Alexandrova/Instagram)

Alexandrova, 30, sustained severe brain injuries on July 5 when the enormous caribou flew through her car's windshield when the couple was driving in Tver Oblast, Russia, according to People, which cited Russian publications.

The stunning model, the 2017 Vice-Miss Russia, was in the Porsche Panamera's passenger seat when the elk sprang onto the road and struck the vehicle.

The beauty pageant queen was in a coma till her death on Friday due to severe trauma, but her husband survived.

“From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything,” her spouse told Russian outlet RIA in a statement.

“The elk flew into the car. The blow hit Ksyusha in the head. She was unconscious, her head was broken, everything was covered in blood,” he stated.

When Kseniya Alexandrova posted wedding photo on Instagram

The model, who got married on March 22, 2025, and posted a photo of her wedding on Instagram.

“I never thought that one event could sound inside for so long. I remember every second and it seems that I am still experiencing the whirlwind of emotions :),” she wrote.

“There was so much love, joy and sincere feelings on this day that the heart is still full of them. Thanks to everyone who was with us - it's priceless! 🙏🏻.”

Kseniya Alexandrova dies: Tributes pour in

Several tributes poured in for former Miss Universe contestant's Instagram. “My condolences to her family and all her friends, may she rest in peace.🤍🕊️😢,” wrote one fan.

The Modus Vivendis agency, which represented Alexandrova, 30, paid condolences to her on social media. “With deep sorrow, we announce that our colleague and friend, model Kseniya Alexandrova, passed away last night,” the statement read, hailing her as “brilliant, talented, and extraordinarily radiant.”

Alexandrova competed in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant in Las Vegas, but she did not make it to the Top 16 semifinalists.