Lara Trump sings 'I Won't Back Down' at Trump's golf club event, internet says 'sorry Tom Petty'

A video has surfaced on social media in which Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, can be seen singing Tom Petty's iconic song, 'I Won't Back Down.' The video of the Fox News host singing at an event at Trump's Westchester golf club was shared on social media, and the internet was not impressed with her singing skills. Lara Trump on the set of her show "My View With Lara Trump" at Fox News Studios.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here's the video of a 42-year-old singing at the event in New York:

As soon as the video was shared, social media made it known that they weren't particularly impressed with Lara Trump's singing.

"Tom Petty must be rolling around in his grave as Lara Trump's singing is destroying his songs," one user said.

"These people have absolutely no shame," wrote one. “Lara Trump can’t sing to save her life, but seems to be OK with embarrassing herself. This family is just the lowest form of life on the planet. We apologize to Tom Petty.”

“Pitch problems aside, Lara Trump's voice is simply unpleasant,” said another.

“Lara Trump’s singing may very well knock the earth off its orbit,” said another.

“Lara Trump likely does have talent. It seems like singing isn’t where it lies, though,” wrote another.

Lara Trump's Singing Ventures

In recent years, Lara Trump has ventured into the world of music with a handful of original singles and covers released over the last two years. The Tom Petty song she was singing at the New York, especially, seems close to her heart. In 2023, she released a cover of 'I Won't Back Down' that managed to climb to the No. 10 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and No. 6 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

Since then, she has released three more songs - all of them original singles. In 2024, she released 'Anything Is Possible'- a piano-driven ballad. It was followed by 'Hero' - a tribute to the first responders that also featured singer Madeline Jaymes. In 2025, she released 'No Days Off' in collaboration with rapper, French Montana.