Man faces return to India after failing to find job in US post-master’s: 'Might end up losing my US dream'

A Reddit post titled "Not able to get a job in USA and flying back to India" has struck a chord with many users navigating the harsh realities of post-study job hunting in the United States. The user, who goes by the handle @Belly_fat_, candidly shared his dilemma after spending over three years working in India before taking a sabbatical in 2023 to pursue a Master’s degree in the US. A Reddit post revealed a man’s dilemma of losing both his US job dream and Indian job due to market conditions.(Representational image/Pixabay)

“I have 3 years of work experience and was working at [a] company until 2023. That year, I took a sabbatical to pursue a Master’s in the US, aiming to find a job here. I completed my degree in 1.5 years, and have been job hunting for the past 6 months—but haven’t had any success due to the tough market,” the user wrote in his post.

Anxieties about returning home

Now facing a saturated job market and visa constraints, the user revealed he is considering returning to India and rejoining his former employer. However, even that option seems fraught with uncertainty. “The new bench policy—where employees on bench for more than 35 days may be let go—has made me anxious. With the current high bench count, I’m worried I might not get a project in time, and risk losing that job too,” he added.

Summing up his predicament, he wrote: “It feels like I might end up losing both—my US dream and my position at [the] company. I’m really confused and would appreciate any guidance or suggestions.”

Struggles echoed by many

The post garnered responses from users facing similar challenges. One shared, “I'm a UCLA grad and am jobless as well man. Completely relate.” Another added, “I wish too. It's a bit hard man, honestly super stressed for months together.”

Offering practical advice, one commenter suggested, “Take any project that comes your way instead of thinking, ‘I have a US degree and this work is beneath me.’” Another echoed the sentiment: “Second this. You do it by taking less than Market Price and improve your portfolio.”

Some tried to offer hope. “It’s only 6 months. If you don’t have much financial issue. Try until you can legally. Just don’t overstay,” advised another user.