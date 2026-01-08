Man takes horse inside Target store in US, then this happens. Watch

An unusual scene inside a US retail store has gone viral, leaving social media users divided between shock and amusement. A video shows a man riding a horse through the aisles of a Target outlet in Dallas, Texas, an incident that has since clocked more than 5.7 million views online. Despite the chaos, the video also captured mixed reactions from shoppers. (Instagram/@cowboyatheart82)

The video was shared on Instagram by horse trainer Stephan Harmon. It shows Harmon entering the Target store on horseback, accompanied by a young boy and a friend. Shoppers can be seen reacting with visible surprise and discomfort as the horse walks through the aisles of the store.

What drew the strongest reactions, however, was what followed. During the brief ride around the store, the horse defecated on the floor multiple times, prompting audible disgust from those present. In the clip, a Target employee can be heard shouting, “What are you doing? Get out of the store with a horse!”

Despite the chaos, the video also captured mixed reactions from shoppers. While some appeared irritated, others seemed amused, with one person even stopping to pet the horse. The roughly two-minute-long clip ends with store security escorting Harmon out after he completes a full lap of the outlet.