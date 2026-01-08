Man takes horse inside Target store in US, then this happens. Watch
The video shows a man entering a Target store on horseback. Moments later, the horse is also seen defecating on the floor.
An unusual scene inside a US retail store has gone viral, leaving social media users divided between shock and amusement. A video shows a man riding a horse through the aisles of a Target outlet in Dallas, Texas, an incident that has since clocked more than 5.7 million views online.
The video was shared on Instagram by horse trainer Stephan Harmon. It shows Harmon entering the Target store on horseback, accompanied by a young boy and a friend. Shoppers can be seen reacting with visible surprise and discomfort as the horse walks through the aisles of the store.
What drew the strongest reactions, however, was what followed. During the brief ride around the store, the horse defecated on the floor multiple times, prompting audible disgust from those present. In the clip, a Target employee can be heard shouting, “What are you doing? Get out of the store with a horse!”
Despite the chaos, the video also captured mixed reactions from shoppers. While some appeared irritated, others seemed amused, with one person even stopping to pet the horse. The roughly two-minute-long clip ends with store security escorting Harmon out after he completes a full lap of the outlet.
Social media reactions
Social media users quickly weighed in. Reacting to the video, one user jokingly wrote, “Eveything was fine until he took a walking dump.”
“This is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet today!” commented another.
A third user said, “Best content I’ve seen all day… You see the compassion from some, and the hate from others."
“Y’all bring dogs in, why can’t my emotional support horse come in?" someone else remarked.
“Why can’t stuff like this happen to me ?! That is such a good horse. I always wanted to ride my horse in a store. LOL," a person added.
A viewer pointed out, “I do think the video was funny, but I don’t think it was cool that the horse pooped in the store. As long as you cleaned up the poop when you were done riding in the store, I think you have a legit funny video. But the store workers shouldn’t have to clean up the poo."
Notably, this is not the first time Harmon has taken his horse into a retail space. Videos on his Instagram account show him riding the animal inside other stores as well, including a PetSmart outlet.