Who is Michelea Ponce? TikToker's row with Target employee over 'Freedom' t-shirt viral; watch

ATikTok video has gone viral on conservative Twitter on Tuesday, with Michelea Ponce, an employee of Enloe Health, a popular healthcare brand in the US, coming under scrutiny. The TikToker @motherofballers.(@motherofballer on TikTok)

In the video, the TikToker, who goes by the username @motherofballers could be seen arguing with an elderly employee at a Target store in Orland, California. The argument was about a red 'Freedom' t-shirt, popularized by Charlie Kirk, the deceased founder of conservative forum Turning Point USA. Internet sleuths now claim that the TikToker behind the incident is Michelea Ponce - a nurse at Enloe Health.

Ht.com could not independently confirm if Michelea Ponce is the TikToker behind the incident.

The senior Target employee could be seen in the video wearing a red ‘Freedom’ t-shirt while stacking more of the same t-shirts up on the shelves from a cart for sale. The employee protests being recorded, but the TikToker seems keen to continue to argument, going even to call the employee "racist" and "stupid."

Here's the viral video:

TikToker Slammed For Recording Target Employee

Conservative social media erupted over the video, with many questioning the action of the TikToker.

“Michelea Ponce, the woman who harassed an elderly Target employee, has been identified as a healthcare worker at Enloe Medical Center in Northern California and has shut down her social media pages,” Right Angle News Network wrote."Call the hospital and demand to know if this behavior is acceptable."

“Michelea Ponce harassing an elderly employee at Target in Orlando California. @Target why don’t you trespass Michelea Ponce for treating an elderly employee this way?” wrote another.

“Meet Michelea Ponce. Ponce works for the @Enloe nonprofit health care system (most likely as a nurse) in California,” added one.

“LMAO. Michelea Ponce shut off the comments under her video. I guess they weren’t the reaction she was hoping for. Good! Let her boss know what a “kind” person she is!” said another.

As of now, Enloe Healthcare has not responded to the incident.