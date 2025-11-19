Masked man in security-style jacket robs casino at gunpoint, police releases video

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared a post appealing to the public for assistance in finding a man who entered a casino and robbed it at gunpoint. A masked man showing a gun to a casino employee. (Instagram/@lvmpd)

“We’re sharing new video today as we continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred on November 13, 2025, at about 10:29 p.m., at a casino in the 200 block of Rampart Boulevard. Patrol officers arrived within minutes, secured the scene, and notified LVMPD Commercial Robbery Detectives, who assumed the investigation,” the department wrote.

The police explained that the suspect, “an unidentified male,” entered the property through the parking garage. The police added, “He was wearing a ballistic helmet, blue sunglasses, a black facemask, and a blue and yellow security-style jacket.”

The video the police department shared shows the suspect approaching the cashier with an “AR-style rifle,” asking for money. The employee gives him the cash, and the suspect goes out the same way he entered the casino.

At one point in the video, another man, apparently a security guard, approaches the man. However, he moves away when the suspect shows him the gun, prompting many on social media to say that the guard made the right decision.

What did social media say?

The post prompted varied comments, including some questions. An individual posted, “Smart guard, no point in losing your life for that.” Another added, “There is no way nobody saw something. He had to have been carrying a bag in unless he was walking in with that jacket on. The way he walked in, assuming it would be from an employee entrance/exit. There are cameras everywhere. He will get caught in no time. No stone will go unturned.”

A third expressed, “Choose life and he chose smart that day.” A fourth wrote, “This is so scary.”