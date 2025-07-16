Ghaziabad: Shopkeeper robbed of 4-5 lakh cash near Vasundhara

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old grocery shopkeeper, returning from Vaishali to his house in Siddharth Vihar, was allegedly robbed of an estimated ₹4 to 5 lakh cash by three bike-borne robbers late Monday night near Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, said the police. The incident took place around 10.30pm on the Pushta Road when Pravesh Bishnoi, owner of two grocery shops in Vaishali, and Vasundhara, was traveling by his scooter . (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident took place around 10.30pm on the Pushta Road when Pravesh Bishnoi, owner of two grocery shops in Vaishali, and Vasundhara, was traveling by his scooter. Three men riding a motorcycle suddenly intercepted him near the Hindon canal, the police added.

“The unidentified men snatched Bishnoi’s bag containing cash, and fled the scene before he informed the police. Although he hasn’t confirmed the amount lost, we estimate it could be about ₹4 to 5 lakh. Bishnoi said he did not see any weapons in their possession but they threatened to kill him if he put up any resistance,” said ACP (Indirapuram circle) Abhishek Srivastava.

The cash bag was hanging on the handle bar of the scooter instead of the storage space, and it was not a usual route that Bishnoi took while heading home, said officers.

“The route remains isolated at night. Initial investigation revealed that about 4-5 people, including Bishnoi’s staff knew that he was carrying cash. Based on a complaint, we have registered a first information report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section for robbery. An investigation is underway,” the ACP added.

The incident took place in an area that falls under the Indirapuram police station.