Meet Lily Zneimer, McLaren star Oscar Piastri’s girlfriend

Oscar Piastri won his sixth race of the season, emerging as the winner of the Belgian Grand Prix. McLaren’s rising star in Formula 1 may be making waves on the track, but off it, he is enjoying the steady support of his long-term partner Lily Zneimer. The two met as teenagers at Haileybury, an elite boarding school in England’s Hertford after Oscar moved from Melbourne to pursue a racing career. Oscar Piastri has been in a relationship with Lily Zneimer for over six years.(AFP)

A People report quoted the Australian racer saying that he and Zneimer have been together ever since they met at the boarding school. Their romance blossomed in their penultimate year of secondary school.

All about Oscar Piastri’s and Lily Zneimer’s relationship

Piastri shared with People that the couple likes to keep things private but not secretive. However, despite their low-key relationship, Zneimer is frequently spotted cheering the Australian racer in Grand Prix events worldwide-from Miami and Singapore to Abu Dhabi.

She was there for the FIA Awards 2023 as well when Piastri took home Rookie of the Year honors.

Who is Lily Zneimer?

Zneimer, another Marie Claire report stated, was one of Haileybury’s top-performing students in 2018. The engineering graduate is often spotted with her laptop trackside and reportedly is eyeing a career in motorsport herself.

Photographer Kym Illman revealed in a 2023 interview that Zneimer wants to get a job in F1 and added that with her contacts, her chances are “pretty strong”.

Zneimer, the People report added, plays a major role in keeping Piastri grounded amid the glitz and pressure of elite racing. In downtime, the pair enjoys “normal things” like cooking and video games.

From touring Melbourne in a helicopter to being at the race track, the two take every chance they can to be there for each other.

