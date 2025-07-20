Moon occults the Pleiades: Date, time, how to watch in the US and more

Skywatchers across North and Central America are in for a predawn treat on Sunday, July 20, as the waning crescent Moon glides in front of the Pleiades star cluster in a celestial phenomenon known as a lunar occultation. According to a Space report, this will be the third and final occultation of the Pleiades by the Moon in 2025, offering a rare visual display for the skygazers. This is the last lunar pleiades of 2025(Representative Image/ Pixabay)

Moonrise timings

The event will unfold between midnight and dawn, with precise timing differing based on geographic location. Another report in the Astronomy said the moon will begin occulting stars in the cluster, starting with Electra (17 Tauri) around 3.30 am CDT in the US Midwest. Electra and other stars like Alcyone, Atlas, and Maia will vanish one by one behind the moon’s bright limb and then dramatically reappear at its shadowed edge, creating a stunning ‘pop-on’ effect in the dark sky.

The Astronomy report cited International Occultation Timing Association (IOTA) data stating that the Moon will occult four of the Pleiades’ brightest stars: Electra, Alcyone, Atlas, and Maia, depending on viewer location. They added that in western US cities like Los Angeles and Seattle, the Moon obscures Alcyone and Electra in the early hours, while farther east, only reappearances may be visible due to encroaching daylight.

When will the Moon occult in Pleiades next?

Since the moon is just 21 per cent illuminated, this occultation offered better visibility than earlier 2025 events in January and February, when the Moon was in a brighter waxing gibbous phase, the Space report added. The dark limb makes star reappearances easier to catch with binoculars or small telescopes. However, disappearances are best observed through telescopes with at least 50x magnification. This occultation is a fleeting event. After July 20, the Moon will not be occulting the Pleiades again until 2026.

As a bonus, on the morning of July 21, the Moon, Venus, Aldebaran, and the Pleiades will form a striking diamond-like shape in the early sky, according to the Space report. Additionally, Uranus will be about 4.5 degrees southeast of the cluster. Venus will rise just before dawn, making this an exceptional morning for using a telescope or binoculars to watch the sky.

Whether you are a hardcore astronomy fan or a casual observer, set your alarm early on July 20. Grab your binoculars or telescope and enjoy one of the most elegant natural alignments of the year.

FAQs

What does it mean when the Moon occults something?

A lunar occultation occurs when the Moon passes directly in front of a star or planet, temporarily blocking it from view.

What do the Pleiades symbolize?

The Pleiades, or “Seven Sisters,” have been a symbol of unity, navigation, and storytelling in many cultures, representing everything from mythological figures to agricultural calendars.

How often does the Moon occult the Pleiades?

The Moon can occult the Pleiades several times in a year, depending on its orbital alignment. 2025 includes three such events; this July 20 occultation is the final one.

What is the Pleiades controversy?

Some debates center around whether humans can truly see seven stars with the naked eye (as ancient myths suggest), or only six, due to brightness differences and light pollution today.