NRI faces brutal job reality after returning to India from Canada 2 months ago: ‘Applied to over 600 roles’

A two-month job hunt has delivered a harsh reality check to one professional who recently returned to India from Canada. In a Reddit post, the NRI claimed that they applied for over 600 jobs but managed to land only four interviews. A Reddit user shared that they applied for over 600 jobs but received only four interview calls. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Unable to find a job after returning to India,” the Redditor wrote, adding, “Returned to India almost 2 months ago from Canada and struggling to land interviews or a job in Marketing/Comms. I’ve probably applied to over 600 roles and only got 4 interviews so far. It usually only took me 50-100 applications in Canada and I’d get at least 10-15 interviews.”

The individual further complained that the pay in India for their field of expertise was “ridiculously less”. The NRI continued, “I have worked in some big companies before but this is my first time applying to jobs in India. Never thought it would be so difficult!”

The professional ended the post by asking for tips on how to navigate this tough job market.

A post by an NRI about job search after returning to India. (Screengrab (Reddit))

Social media reacts:

An individual advised, “First tip: You have to shed your Canadian baggage first, which is pretty evident from your post. Unlike popular opinion, a foreign degree/experience doesn’t give you much of an advantage. In fact, if you’re unable to shed the baggage, it will act as a negative in your job search.” Another added, “Many in your field have found decent jobs in the Gulf region. It's not a bad option unless there is a strong reason to stay in India.”

A third expressed, “Hey, wish you all the very best on your job search! I know it's very difficult out here, but hopefully you'll keep hanging in there, and you'll have very nice opportunities coming along your way!” A fourth wrote, “What type of Marketing/comms role? Many companies look for people who have already worked with their target audience, which puts you at a disadvantage.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)