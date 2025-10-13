NYC founder claims to work 24 hours a day — even when she's asleep. Here's how

A former Meta and Google employee claims to have met a woman who taught herself how to lucid dream so she could solve work-related problems in her sleep. Andrew Yeung posted about his encounter with the woman — who is a New York City-based entrepreneur — on the social media platform X. How one woman has taught herself lucid dreaming so she can work even while asleep. (Unsplash)

Yeung — who formerly worked for Meta and Google, and is now the founder of events company Fibe — said that the woman effectively works 24 hours a day. This strategy, strange to many, seems to be working for her — she has already raised tens of millions of dollars for her startup and has a team of a few dozen employees.

What is lucid dreaming?

Lucid dreaming is when a person becomes aware that they are dreaming while you’re still asleep. In some cases, people can control or influence the dream.

While some lucid dreams occur spontaneously, people can also teach themselves how to trigger them with techniques like reality checks, keeping a dream journal or using the MILD (Mnemonic Induction of Lucid Dreams) method.

The lucid dreaming founder

“I just met a founder who told me she works 24 hours a day. I’m not joking,” Andrew Yeung posted on X.

“She’s taught herself how to lucid dream so she can solve important work problems in her sleep. It’s working though, she recently raised tens of millions of dollars and hired a few dozen people,” he explained.

Yeung then implied that the woman is from New York by writing, “San Francisco is known for 996 but in New York we’re 24/7”.

Disbelief on social media

Reactions to the post ranged from amused to disbelieving.

“This never happened,” one X user commented, to which Yeung replied, “I promise it did bro”.

“The most pretentious and insufferable subculture to ever exist,” another user posted.

“Wouldn’t wish this type of cringe on my worst enemy,” a third wrote.

Some jokingly asked Yeung to delete his account. Others suggested that this type of content would be better suited to LinkedIn.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)