NYT Pips September 14: Hints and answers for all levels

NYT Pips is the newest game in the New York Times catalogue. A new favorite among puzzle fans, the game was launched in August 2025. It’s inspired by dominoes but has its own rules. Each day offers a new puzzle, giving players a chance to sharpen their focus and problem-solving skills. Did you try NYT Pips today? Here are hints and answers for the September 14 game.(Representative Image)

How to play Pips

According to Mashable, if you have played dominoes before, Pips will feel familiar but with an exciting twist. Players place tiles either horizontally or vertically on the grid. However, unlike traditional dominoes, the tiles do not need to match. Instead, you must follow special color-coded conditions.

Number: Tiles in the space must add up to the given number.

Equal: Every half in the space must be the same.

Not Equal: Each half must be different.

Less than: Sums must be lower than the number shown.

Greater than: Sums must be higher than the number shown.

Spaces without colors have no conditions.

NYT Pips hints and answers, September 14: Easy level

Equal (5): 5-3 (vertically), 5-0 (horizontally)

Greater than (6): 6-3 (horizontally)

Equal (3): 6-3 (horizontally), 5-3 (vertically)

Equal (2): 2-2 (horizontally)

NYT Pips hints and answers, September 14: Medium level

Number (1): 1-1 (vertically)

Equal (3): 3-3 (horizontally), 3-1 (vertically)

Equal (5): 5-5 (horizontally), 4-5 (vertically), 5-6 (vertically), 5-0 (vertically)

Number (2): 3-1 (vertically), 1-2 (horizontally)

Greater than (5): 5-6 (vertically)

Less than (4): 5-4 (vertically)

NYT Pips hints and answers, September 14: Hard level

Number (1): 1-5 (horizontally)

Number (11): 1-5 (horizontally), 4-6 (vertically)

Number (9): 4-5 (vertically), 4-1 (vertically)

Number (12): 6-5 (vertically), 2-6 (vertically)

Equal (2): 2-2 (horizontally), 2-3 (vertically)

Number (4): 4-0 (vertically)

Number (8): 2-3 (vertically), 6-5 (vertically)

Number (10): 0-5 (vertically), 5-3 (horizontally)

Number (0): 0-1 (vertically), 0-0 (horizontally), 2-0 (vertically)

Equal (3): 3-3 (vertically), 5-3 (horizontally)

If you did not guess all the answers, there is no need to worry. Pips resets at midnight with a new challenge. Each day brings a new puzzle to test your concentration and logic, so you will get another chance to hone your skills and keep the streak going.