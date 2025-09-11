Optical illusion: Can you spot 3 golf balls among white eggs in just 5 seconds?

Optical illusions are enjoyable because they test how keen our observation skills are. One such puzzle has gone viral, which challenges users to locate three golf balls among a sea of white eggs in just five seconds. Can you find the 3 golf balls hidden among white Eggs?

Why is it difficult to spot the golf balls?

Our minds tend to look for patterns. When given a repetitive picture, like dozens of white eggs, the mind immediately assumes that all the objects in the picture look alike.

In this puzzle, the eggs form a uniform pattern such that the brain finds it hard to identify the fine changes. Despite having the golf balls immediately in our vision, the constant white eggs easily lead us to overlook the concealed golf balls.

Can you spot three golf balls?

Optical Illusion: Answer

The three golf balls are located in the following positions:

One in the upper left corner of the photo.

One on the right of the photo.

One at the bottom of the photo.

The difference between the golf balls and the white eggs is subtle, yet once your mind catches up with it, the golf balls stand out much more.

Why do people like these puzzles?

These sorts of puzzles are not only fun but also improve concentration and memory. By requiring us to pay attention to minutiae, optical illusion puzzles condition our minds to see the things that we might otherwise miss.

They also condition us to slow down and observe cautiously, a skill that can be transferred to a wide range of situations. That is why optical illusions such as this have become such a hit on social media; they challenge us to think outside the box.