Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can spot the hidden toad in 10 seconds

The popularity of optical illusions is growing by leaps and bounds on the internet. There are multiple benefits of solving these brain teasers, including improved concentration and reduction of stress. As a result, thousands of people who wish to excel in life have made optical illusions their favorite pastime. Players have to look for a concealed toad in the optical illusion among dried foliage.(Reddit)

If you think you are an expert at solving viral brain teasers, this viral optical illusion on Reddit is the perfect challenge to put your skills to the test. All you must do is find a toad in this photo in just 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Find the toad

This optical illusion was initially uploaded by a user called loonattica on the subreddit FindTheSniper. It immediately went viral as players engaged with it.

At first glance, the image is a close-up of the ground covered in dried leaves and broken branches. There appears to be a manhole cover with a hole in it. A toad is hidden somewhere in the setting. Players must look carefully and locate the toad within 10 seconds.

Hint: Concentrate on the right side of the photo.

Optical illusion: Answer

As the image is littered with leaves, it is hard to focus and find the toad. Additionally, the amphibian’s complexion blends in with its surroundings, making it even tougher for the player to spot it.

To succeed, you have to remain calm and approach the challenge strategically. Divide the viral optical illusion into four equal parts in your mind. Then, zoom in on each part.

If you are attentive, you can see that the toad is on the right side of the image. It is located a little below the hole.

Several seasoned players struggled with this optical illusion on Reddit.

“I found it, zoomed out, and couldn’t find it again,” wrote a user. Meanwhile, another said they were “glad” to spot the toad, which “was really well blended in.”

On the other hand, a user said they found the toad at the “center right side of the image.” They described it as “dark grey with a white spine.”

“Near right edge, just above the dark patch of grass near midline,” commented another.