Optical illusion: Only 1% can spot the ‘faceless’ star in this viral challenge

The optical illusion challenge for the day is here. On the internet, many have become fascinated by this hidden-object trend, wherein a faceless star remains camouflaged among dozens of smiling yellow and blue stars. The puzzle, shared on Reddit by one user, named Front-Sock-3551, in the popular “Find The Sniper” community, has gained significant attention in quick time and sparked major debate among people. A 'faceless' star is present somewhere in this viral optical illusion. Can you spot it?(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Spot the ‘faceless’ star

At first glance, the image looks chaotic. Hundreds of bright, cartoon-like stars fill the frame, most of them with happy faces. All that players have been asked to find out in this picture is a star without a face.

To make it even more interesting, players need to solve this puzzle within 10 seconds. It might appear a simple task, but it becomes extremely challenging once you start looking for the ‘faceless’ star. There have been multiple players who have spent several minutes scanning the picture, but still could not find success, thus adding more fun to the game.

People have been asked to identify a 'faceless' star in this viral optical illusion.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Answer

After a few guesses, the original poster offered a helpful clue: the faceless star is just above the center and hidden behind another yellow star near a small drawing of a planet. Once users focused there, they finally spotted the star with a blank expression, nearly invisible among its smiling neighbors.

Those who were able to find the ‘faceless’ star in less than 10 seconds certainly have exceptional observational skills and sharp vision.

Why do fans love these challenges?

Such puzzles do way more than just being for entertainment purposes. They sharpen attention to detail and give players a satisfying mental workout. Many also enjoy the social aspect, since sharing hints, celebrating victories, and discussing strategies online turns the activity into a fun group experience.

A trend that keeps growing

These “find the hidden object” challenges continue to appear on a regular basis across social media platforms. Whether to relax your mind, compete with friends or just pass time, these optical illusion challenges have proved that even a small puzzle can create a big buzz.