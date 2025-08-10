Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 can spot the human face in just 10 seconds

Optical illusions have become a favorite pastime for many on the internet. It is truly fascinating how they can force you to think outside the box. We have come across one such brain teaser that allows observers to be creative and open-minded. Initially, you have an image of birds flying in a blue sky. A human face is somewhere hidden in this photo. You have only 10 seconds to find it. The optical illusion cleverly embeds a hidden human face within the sketch. (HT Photo)

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 50 people can spot the hidden snake in this web of tangled cables

Optical illusion: Find a human face

It is baffling how simple optical illusions can easily deceive our eyes and minds. For this image in hand, at first glance, you see a picture of birds flying. The features speak volumes about the attention paid to detail. A human face is somewhere subtly hidden in this optical illusion. If you can spot it in under 10 seconds, you have a highly imaginative mind.

The optical illusion features birds forming a hidden human face.(HT Photo )

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only eagle-eyed people can spot the dog in 7 seconds

Optical illusion: Answer

In this image, the hidden human face is cleverly embedded around the center. Look closely: The bird's wings and body form the outline of the face. The negative space between the birds in the middle forms the eyes, nose, and mouth.

These patterns are not immediately obvious; your brain pieces them together once you focus on the middle region, revealing the concealed face.

FAQs

Why is it difficult to spot the pirate’s face in under 10 seconds?

Being a sketch, the photo is bereft of color. As a result, it is difficult to distinguish the contours of the pirate’s face in under 10 seconds.

Where is the pirate’s face in this optical illusion?

If you just turn the image around or turn your phone’s screen upside down, you will find the pirate’s face. A part of the pirate’s face is made up of the peacock’s head and neck.

How do brain teasers help our minds?

Brain teasers force you to think differently, which nourishes the ability to discern subtle details in objects.

How to get better at solving tricky optical illusions?

Try to approach the viral optical illusions like you are investigating a scene. Expect the unexpected, and keep calm.