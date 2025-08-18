Optical illusion: Only 1 in 50 people can spot the perfectly camouflaged crab in this image

Optical illusions have become a constant source of fascination online, drawing people into visual puzzles that test their powers of observation. These challenges are not only entertaining but also sharpen focus and attention to detail. The latest puzzle, shared on Reddit, features an intriguing image that has left viewers debating what exactly is hidden within the rocks. An optical illusion went viral as people debated where the crab was hidden..(Reddit/Apprehensive-Dig5388)

The image and the challenge

The picture shows a rugged rock formation, featuring sharp edges, cracks and mixed shades of brown, grey and white. At first glance, it appears to be nothing more than a natural outcrop. Yet within this rocky surface is a crab, camouflaged so effectively that many have struggled to locate it. The task for viewers is simple: spot the crab.

Check out the image here:

A tricky photo of rocky formations sparked debate online as people tried to locate a well-camouflaged crab.(Reddit/Apprehensive-Dig5388)

Social media reactions

As with many of these challenges, the puzzle quickly gained traction on Reddit, sparking both curiosity and frustration. Some users claimed to have found the crab with ease, while others insisted they could see nothing but stones.

One user commented, “Just off centre, down and right. Black and brown crab.” Another viewer admitted, “Still can’t see any crab in this picture.” Others offered their own observations, with one saying, “Inside the dark crevice towards the bottom of the picture,” while another insisted, “He’s in a small cavity at the bottom.”

Not everyone was convinced, however. A frustrated user remarked, “Still looking for crab but I can see only rocks.”

The enduring appeal of hidden-object puzzles

The popularity of such illusions lies in the blend of simplicity and difficulty. At a glance, it looks straightforward, yet the details make the hunt challenging. The crab’s natural colouring allows it to merge with the rocky background, reminding viewers how well creatures can adapt to their environments.

So, the question remains: have you managed to spot the crab, or do you, like many others, see nothing but rocks?