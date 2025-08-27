Optical illusion: Only those with sharp vision can spot ‘21’ in five seconds

Optical illusions are a fascinating way to pass the time. A new challenge that is grabbing attention asks players to spot the odd number. If you think you have exceptional eyesight and great observation skills, then this puzzle will intrigue you. Identify the number '21' in this viral optical illusion challenge.

Optical illusion: Find the number '21'

Optical illusions often force us to look beyond the obvious and play tricks with our brains. This viral challenge features multiple columns of the number '27'. But hidden somewhere in this picture is the odd number '21'. The only task that players have in hand is to spot the odd number in this image.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden number in this grid of 349s?

The real challenge is that players only have five seconds to solve this brain teaser. Experts believe that playing such games regularly can be a healthy exercise for our visual system, allowing people to boost their concentration and focus.

Need a hint? The answer to the optical illusion challenge is present on the right side of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer

If you were able to find the number '21' in the image in five seconds, you surely have sharp vision as it is cleverly placed in the third row and fourth column from the right.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only 1 out of 20 people can spot number 76 in 10 seconds

FAQs

1. Where is '21' located in the image?

It is placed in the third row and fourth column from the right side of the picture.

2. Why is it difficult to solve optical illusions?

Players usually are provided limited time to find the answer. They need to be fast and focused to crack the challenge.

3. How to play optical illusion games?

There are several platforms available online to play optical illusions.