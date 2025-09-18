Optical illusion: This viral ‘find the frog’ puzzle is for experts. Can you solve it?

The popularity of optical illusions is spreading like wildfire on the internet. Millions of people have made these games their favorite pastime since these brain teasers are great at improving concentration and observation skills. If you prefer to put your patience and eyesight to the test, this challenge is perfect for you. All you must do is find a frog in this photo of a log within just 10 seconds. Can you solve this viral ‘find the frog’ challenge?(Reddit/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Find the frog

This viral optical illusion was uploaded to the subreddit FindTheSniper by a user named JUSTAAAAAAAN. At first glance, the picture depicts a close-up of a weathered and cracked tree stump surrounded by green grass. A frog is somewhere subtly hidden in the photo. Players must locate it within 10 seconds.

Although this viral brain teaser does not contain a lot of details, it is one of the toughest challenges on the internet. Hint: Zoom in on the photo and go through each hole carefully.

Optical illusion: Answer

It is really fascinating how optical illusions teach one to look beyond mere appearance. By regularly solving these challenges on the internet, you can become more confident in life. At the same time, optical illusions are great at reducing stress. However, to excel at solving viral brain teasers, you must also learn to be patient and careful.

If you look attentively, the frog is in the bottom right hole of the image. While a few were able to spot it, many were left confused.

“Took me way too long,” a user wrote in the comment section. “I almost had to put my glasses on to see it,” another added. Meanwhile, another said, “I'm stumped”. However, one pointed out that the frog was in the “bottom right hole of the log”.

Why should you take part in optical illusions?

There are multiple benefits to brain teasers on the internet. Besides improving our concentration and patience, optical illusions reduce our stress. Those who regularly solve these challenges have a creative approach to things in general. Additionally, optical illusions strengthen our cognitive agility: they teach us to look beyond mere appearance.