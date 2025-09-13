Optical illusion: You've eagle eyes if you can spot the hidden word Bill in 5 seconds

Love solving puzzles? This viral optical illusion will put your eyes and brain to the test. All that players are required to do in this viral image is to spot the hidden word 'Bill' in the sea of 'Pill'. Only seasoned players will be able to complete this challenge within five seconds, while beginners remain clueless even after spending several minutes trying to spot the different word. Try it out yourself to know which side you are on. 'Bill' is hidden somewhere in this viral optical illusion challenge. Can you spot it?

Since there is no hard and fast rule to crack optical illusions, such challenges can help in significantly boosting concentration and focus when played regularly. Being among the top trends on the internet, these puzzles often end up bringing together people from different regions as they look forward to solving challenges together. By using colors and patterns, optical illusions often create confusing images that appear deceptive to our eyes and brain.

Optical illusion: What to do?

Going viral on social media, the challenge for the day is a picture featuring multiple rows of the word 'Pill' written in black against a blue background. But hidden somewhere in the image is the word 'Bill'. Players need to locate the odd word out in the image. What is extremely challenging here is that you only get five seconds to spot the answer.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can spot the hidden toad in 10 seconds

Need a hint? Don't feel disheartened if you were unable to find the hidden word at the first glance, since many others have failed in their maiden attempt. The key here is to remain calm and focused. The word 'Pill' is present somewhere around the middle of the image.

Spot the word 'Bill' in this viral optical illusion challenge.

Solving such puzzles on a day-to-day basis can help you improve your IQ and vision, besides boosting your observational skills.

Optical illusion: Answer

Players who were able to crack this challenge in one go definitely deserve a big round of applause, as it was a tough task.

Also Read: Can you find the hidden snake? This optical illusion will truly test your observation skills

For those who are still looking for an answer, the hidden word 'Bill' is mentioned in the ninth column and fourth row from the left side of the picture.