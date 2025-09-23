People sell homes, cars as South African pastor's ‘Rapture’ warning goes viral

South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela’s prophecy about the “Rapture” has taken over social media, sending some believers into a frenzy while others mocked the prediction for the future. The now-viral pastor claimed he had a vision that Jesus Christ would return on September 23 or 24, 2025, around the same time as the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah. Know key details regarding South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela’s prophecy about the “Christians’ Rapture”(Unsplash)

What is Rapture? Why people think the world will end soon

Speaking to CettwinzTV, Pastor Mhlakela described what he called a supernatural encounter, saying the rapture was imminent. He claimed that true believers would be taken to heaven.

Within hours of his prediction, the hashtag #RaptureTok went viral on TikTok with thousands of videos, ranging from tearful testimonies to comedy skits, emerging on the platform.

People sell cars and houses ahead of Rapture

Some followers appear to be taking the prophecy literally. LADbible reported that one person said, “I've already transferred the deed to my house. I just need to give this car away.”

Others have quit jobs, saying they no longer need earthly commitments. A TikTok creator with more than a million followers claimed people are “leaving items behind for those who don’t get Raptured.”

Satire fuels the trend

But not everyone is buying Joshua Mhlakela’s idea. For many, the rapture buzz has become a goldmine for jokes. One viral skit offered “Rapture Trip Tips,” telling viewers to “buy new underwear” so their final impression is not embarrassing. Comedian Kevin Frederics also shared an Instagram post questioning the concept.

Others poked fun at the panic. “Can the people that believe rapture is happening tomorrow send me all their money?” one user wrote on X.

Why do some believe in Rapture?

The idea of a rapture is rooted in evangelical theology, with references often linked to 1 Thessalonians 4 and 1 Corinthians 15, where the Apostle Paul speaks of believers ascending at Christ’s return. The fact that Mhlakela’s date lines up with Rosh Hashanah, also called the Feast of Trumpets, only added to the frenzy. The blowing of the shofar in Israel has been cited in TikTok videos as symbolic proof.

Not the first prediction about the world's end

Predictions about the world's end have come and gone before. Harold Camping famously predicted the rapture in 1994 and 2011. Others have latched on to the Mayan calendar in 2012 or David Meade’s planetary alignment theory in 2017, but none of them came true.

FAQs:

What is the Christians’ Rapture prophecy?

It is a claim by South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela that Jesus will return on September 23 or 24, 2025.

Why are people selling belongings?

Some believers say they won’t need possessions if they are taken to heaven, prompting sales of cars, homes, and even job resignations.

What is #RaptureTok?

It is a TikTok trend where users post both serious and satirical videos about the prophecy, mixing fear with comedy.

Has the Rapture been predicted before?

Yes. Evangelical figures like Harold Camping set previous dates in 1994 and 2011. Other doomsday predictions, such as the Mayan calendar in 2012, also never came true.