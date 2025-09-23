What is the Rapture and why some think it's coming this week? All on ‘RaptureTok’ TikTok trend

A wave of TikTok videos has emerged under the hashtag #RaptureTok, with creators sharing everything from spiritual reflections to lighthearted jokes about the end times. The trend, rooted in Christian beliefs about the Rapture, has taken off in recent weeks after a South African pastor claimed that the event would take place on September 23 or 24, Austin American-Statesman reported. There are over 295,000 TikTok posts mentioning the word “rapture."(UnSplash)

While some users post seriously about preparing for the Second Coming of Christ, others have leaned into satire, creating humorous videos about quitting jobs, giving away belongings, and “getting ready to ascend.”

What is the Rapture?

Accoring to Detroit Free Press, the Rapture is a Christian belief associated with the end times, where some followers believe Jesus Christ will return to gather believers to meet him, often seen as a precursor to the Second Coming.

Interpretations vary across Christian denominations, with some emphasizing a distinct Rapture event and others not recognizing it. The concept is not universally accepted among Christians and is not a definitive prediction of future events.

Why the trend started

The recent surge in Rapture-related content began after Pastor Joshua Mhlakela, a preacher from South Africa, claimed in an interview that he had visions of Christ’s return coinciding with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.

“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” Mhlakela said in an interview with CettwinzTV. “I saw Jesus sitting on his throne, and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, 'I am coming soon.'"

A mix of reactions online

The claim quickly gained traction online, fueling speculation and humor in equal measure across TikTok.

As of this week, there are over 295,000 TikTok posts mentioning the word “rapture."

One viral video features TikTok user @sonj779 jokingly instructing viewers, "When you finally start moving up into the air, I recommend that you don't hold on to anything. I definitely don't recommend looking down. I think we learned that lesson from Lot's wife. Just keep calm, take a deep breath, slowly release it and keep your face looking upwards.”