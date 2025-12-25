RFK Jr’s AI video shows Santa exercising for a toned body, refusing to eat cookies. Internet reacts

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video for Christmas, showing an AI Santa, which has prompted mixed reactions on social media. The video of "MAHA Santa" features the familiar figure in red and white exercising to get fit and eventually refusing to eat cookies, opting for carrots instead. RFK Jr’s ‘MAHA Santa’. (X/@SecKennedy)

“MAHA Santa is coming to town,” Kennedy wrote. The AI-generated video opens with a sign that reads, "Make Santa Healthy Again." It then shows a familiar scene of Santa eating cookies. However, he then gets a call from Kennedy and says, “Let’s do it” before starting a rigorous exercise routine.

Throughout the video, Santa appears to get slimmer. It ends with Santa choosing carrots over cookies during Christmas.

How did social media react?

The video intrigued many. While some exclaimed they love it, others argued that Santa looks best in his traditional look.

An individual posted, “Leave Santa alone. He is great, the way he looks.” Another joked, “I didn't have jacked Santa Claus on my 2025 bingo card. But I'm here for it.”

A third expressed, “Sorry, Secretary Kennedy, but we will be healthy after Christmas. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.” A fourth wrote, “Remember, Santa, it’s moderation, a cookie once in a while won’t kill you. It’s all cookies all day that will get you into trouble!”

What is MAHA?

Headed by Robert F Kennedy, Jr, MAHA stands for “Make America Healthy Again”. Its mission is to build a “stronger and healthier America”.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has initiated various actions to fulfil President Donald Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.

According to the official HHS website, some of the actions include promoting a healthy lifestyle among children, removing petroleum-based food dyes, restoring trust in vaccine safety, and investigating the causes of autism.