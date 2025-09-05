Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sansum Clinic TikTok controversy explained: Why healthcare workers were fired over viral TikTok video

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 05:58 am IST

Employees at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara were terminated after a TikTok video surfaced.

A group of healthcare employees at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara have been fired after a TikTok video showing them apparently mocking patients went viral and drew huge online backlash.

Healthcare workers at Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara, were fired after a viral TikTok video showed them mocking patients. (Sansum Clinic)
Healthcare workers at Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara, were fired after a viral TikTok video showed them mocking patients. (Sansum Clinic)

The now-deleted video, shared over the weekend, was captioned ‘Guess the substance’ and showed several clinic staff members posing next to bodily fluid stains left behind on exam tables.

KTLA reported the clip quickly gained traction before being taken down, but several across social media saved and reshared it.

In the viral video, employees could be seen joking about the stains as if they were “gifts” from patients. “Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?” the text in the clip read, accompanied by an image of the group smiling.

News / Trending / US / Sansum Clinic TikTok controversy explained: Why healthcare workers were fired over viral TikTok video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On