Scam Alert: Google issues major warning for Android users

Amid a major rise in cyber attacks, Google has issued a new warning for Android users against “malicious messages,” Forbes reported. The National Cyber Security Centre has mentioned a new risk from “SMS blasters.” Check out Google’s latest solution to escape fake text message scam for Android users.(REUTERS File)

According to NCSC, phishing texts are increasing in regions like western Switzerland as scammers send fraudulent messages through “portable mobile phone stations." Google has issued a safety advisory on how to keep your Android phone safe from fraudulent text messages.

Google’s solution against fraudulent activities

Google has shared that “cell-site stimulators” can mimic real sites and manipulate devices to connect to them. The new system where phishing messages are “injected” escapes the “anti-fraud filters”. While NCSC discusses Western Switzerland, Google has mentioned that such fraudulent activities are on a surge in countries like Vietnam, France, Norway, Thailand and others.

As per Forbes, even though Google had shared advice regarding the new fraud last summer, the text message scams are still on the rise. “SMS blasters expose a fake LTE or 5G network which executes a single function: downgrading the user’s connection to a legacy 2G network, which lures all devices to connect to it,” explains Google.

The company’s solution to the phishing scam is simple! Earlier, Android 12 introduced a user option that can disable 2G, a feature that was first adopted by Pixel. This option can help everyone escape the phishing text scam.

The new “Advanced Protection Mode” launched by Google in Android 16 can completely disable the 2G connections.

Are Android devices better equipped to handle scams?

Android devices have options to block 2G, but iPhones still lack such a security function. Still, Forbes reported that the all-new iOS 26 has a new spam filtering feature. There’s lockdown mode in iPhone, which does block 2G and 3G, but it locks some other features, making it difficult to use the device.

The New York Secretary of State, Walter Mosley addressed the rising issue of phishing scams and shared with Spectrum Local News that he has seen messages from “make - believe state agency,” so others might be receiving them too.

