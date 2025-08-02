Sha'Carri Richardson makes huge USATF 100m decision after arrest; says ‘I will get back’

Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested after an alleged incident at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, USA Today reported on Friday, citing a police report. The 25-year-old was reportedly detained for domestic violence on Sunday. She and her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, were involved in an argument. The case has been cleared, according to the report. Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the Nike Women's 100m during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field(Getty Images via AFP)

Richardson, as per the Athletic, pushed Coleman, and he fell into a column. The police report reportedly confirms that police went through the airport security footage and found the man attempted to walk away from Richardson, but she continued to allegedly bump into him. She also allegedly threw headphones at him.

“We are aware of the report and we have no comment at this time,” USA Track and Field told USA Today.

Meanwhile, track and field reporter Serenity Douglas tweeted that Richardson will not compete at the 100m semis at the 2025 USATF Championships.

“Just been told that Sha’Carri is done competing at trials. That includes her 200 that would’ve been run on Sunday. No more details have been provided but wishing her nothing but the best 🫶🏾” Douglas wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. We do not have an official confirmation yet.

The 25-year-old already has a bye into the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September. She competed in the first round of the competition on Thursday, finishing up in 11.07 seconds to qualify for the semifinals. The day's top time of 10.85 was run by Jacious Sears.

The heat, which will conclude on August 3, will determine the US roster for the Tokyo championships.

Only earlier this week, Richardson tweeted: “I WILL ALWAYS GET BACK UP!!!” It is not clear if her message was about her recent arrest.