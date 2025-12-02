Starbucks unveils 2026 winter menu: ‘Dubai chocolate’ and more holiday drinks

Starbucks has unveiled its 2026 winter lineup, featuring brand-new holiday drinks, including one inspired by the viral “Dubai chocolate” trend. The menu will be available across all US locations in January. In addition to unique beverages, the company has also introduced several food options. Here's all you need to know ahead of the launch: Starbucks unveils 2026 winter menu(Starbucks)

All on new and returning drinks

The winter menu, which rolls out nationwide on January 6, features a fresh line of protein drinks: Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte. This marks the first time Starbucks is targeting health-conscious customers. Earlier this year, the coffee chain launched vanilla-flavoured protein drink options. It will also add a sugar-free caramel syrup to its permanent menu.

Starbucks is also hopping on the “Dubai chocolate” trend, which recently went viral on TikTok, with the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha. Meanwhile, the returning beverages include the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. The pastel-green drink lineup will feature a new drink: Pistachio Cortado. On Tuesday, the company announced several additional items to its holiday menu, including the Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte.

All on new food items

As part of its 2026 winter menu, the company's breakfast option will include the new Truffle, Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites for a limited time. Additionally, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich, which is part of Starbucks' permanent menu, will feature new Cherrywood-smoked turkey bacon and a more flavorful, sharp white cheddar. The beloved dessert, Valentine Cake Pop, will also return.

Starbucks 2025 holiday menu

Starbucks' current holiday menu, which became available on November 6, includes: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte,Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, Iced Gingerbread Chai, Chestnut Praline Latte, andEggnog Latte. The coffee chain also introduced four Cream Cold Foam options:Gingerbread, Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, and Caramel Brulée.