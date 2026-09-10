Stunning New York Harbor drone show recreates Twin Towers, honors 9/11 victims | Watch

A stunning drone show illuminated the skies over New York Harbor Wednesday night, September 9, as part of a tribute marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. The artwork was titled "2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor” and featured 2,977 lights, one for each person killed in the 9/11 attacks. People watch and take pictures as a drone light show depicting the twin towers appears in the skyline during testing of Tribute in Light installation in lower Manhattan on September 9, 2026, as seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. The twin beams shine from dusk on September 11 until dawn on September 12 every year. Jeremy Weine/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jeremy Weine / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Videos on social media show the lights rising over the harbor and then assembling into the outline of the Twin Towers at full architectural scale.

Watch the video here: https://x.com/TheOfficerTatum/status/2097898167823892926?s=20

The above video, shared by Brandon Tatum, is captioned, “A drone light show featuring one drone for every life lost on 9/11 lit up the New York City sky in a powerful tribute to the victims. What a beautiful tribute.”

What we know about the artwork Organizers said that the commemorative public art installation was developed in collaboration with members of the 9/11 community, including family members, survivors and first responders, per ABC7. The project was unveiled before Friday's anniversary observance. It was presented as a free public event focusing on reflection and unity.

Also Read | 9/11, 25 years on: The terror threat is not gone and US is struggling with the lesson

According to organizers, a collective of voices shaped the aerial display, including Brenda Berkman, an FDNY first responder and artist; Tim Brown, an FDNY first responder in 1993 and 2001; Terry Strada, president of 9/11 Families United and the widow of Tom Strada; Jim Smith, whose wife, NYPD Officer Moira Smith, was killed in the attacks; and Genevieve Siller, daughter of Stephen Siller.

Several videos of the drone show have surfaced on X.

“WTC drone show tonight in lower Manhattan for 25th anniversary of 9/11,” one video is captioned.

Also Read | ‘Sick to death’: NYC councilwoman accuses Mamdani of sending a ‘message’ to Osama bin Laden

Another video is captioned, “Tonight’s powerful 9/11 Tribute Drone Show from Lower Manhattan #NeverForget”.

One reads, “Tonight, 2,977 lights rose above New York Harbor, representing every person killed in the September 11 attacks. The aerial artwork originated from Governors Island and illuminated the sky beside the Tribute in Light ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. It was developed in conjunction with representatives of the families, survivors and responder community. A powerful tribute to 2,977 lives that will never be forgotten”.