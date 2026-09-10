Stunning New York Harbor drone show recreates Twin Towers, honors 9/11 victims | Watch
The artwork was titled "2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor” and featured 2,977 lights, one for each person killed in the 9/11 attacks.
A stunning drone show illuminated the skies over New York Harbor Wednesday night, September 9, as part of a tribute marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. The artwork was titled "2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor” and featured 2,977 lights, one for each person killed in the 9/11 attacks.
Videos on social media show the lights rising over the harbor and then assembling into the outline of the Twin Towers at full architectural scale.
Watch the video here: https://x.com/TheOfficerTatum/status/2097898167823892926?s=20
The above video, shared by Brandon Tatum, is captioned, “A drone light show featuring one drone for every life lost on 9/11 lit up the New York City sky in a powerful tribute to the victims. What a beautiful tribute.”
What we know about the artwork
Organizers said that the commemorative public art installation was developed in collaboration with members of the 9/11 community, including family members, survivors and first responders, per ABC7. The project was unveiled before Friday's anniversary observance. It was presented as a free public event focusing on reflection and unity.
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According to organizers, a collective of voices shaped the aerial display, including Brenda Berkman, an FDNY first responder and artist; Tim Brown, an FDNY first responder in 1993 and 2001; Terry Strada, president of 9/11 Families United and the widow of Tom Strada; Jim Smith, whose wife, NYPD Officer Moira Smith, was killed in the attacks; and Genevieve Siller, daughter of Stephen Siller.
Several videos of the drone show have surfaced on X.
“WTC drone show tonight in lower Manhattan for 25th anniversary of 9/11,” one video is captioned.
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Another video is captioned, “Tonight’s powerful 9/11 Tribute Drone Show from Lower Manhattan #NeverForget”.
One reads, “Tonight, 2,977 lights rose above New York Harbor, representing every person killed in the September 11 attacks. The aerial artwork originated from Governors Island and illuminated the sky beside the Tribute in Light ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. It was developed in conjunction with representatives of the families, survivors and responder community. A powerful tribute to 2,977 lives that will never be forgotten”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More