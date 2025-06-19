Summerfest 2025: Tickets, lineup, daily schedule, set times and all you need to know

The Summerfest 2025 will kick off this weekend in downtown Milwaukee. Known as one of the largest music festivals in the world, Summerfest will span three weekends: June 19 to June 21, June 26 to June 28, and July 3 to July 5. Summerfest 2025 kicks off on June 19 in Milwaukee. From tickets to headliners, here's all you need to know

The organisers are bringing live music, local eats, and high-energy crowds to the city’s lakefront. The festival will begin at noon and last until midnight.

From rock icons to rising indie stars, the Summerfest 2025 lineup is packed with variety. Each weekend features major headliners at the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre with dozens of performances across festival stages on the Summerfest grounds.

Hozier, James Taylor to headline Summerfest 2025

Summerfest 2025 promises wonderful performances from top headliners like Hozier, James Taylor, and The Isley Brothers across 12 stages at the venue. On Thursday, June 19, Def Leppard and Tesla will rock the amphitheater. Other stages will see acts like The Isley Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Eric Benét, Aly & AJ, Ginuwine, Bow Wow, and Fabolous.

On June 20, the Take Me To Church singer will be leading the night with backing from Gigi Perez. Mike Posner, Rick Springfield, George Thorogood, Dispatch, and The Head and The Heart will be performing at different stages.

Legendary singer James Taylor, Jason Maz, and Tiny Habits will be headlining the event on Saturday, June 21. Fans can also catch acts like Yung Gravy, Japanese Breakfast, iann dior, Lindsey Stirling, Eric Bellinger, and Billy Currington.

Set times for all performers are available on Summerfest’s Instagram account; check the details:

Summerfest 2025 ticket prices

Festivalgoers have several ticketing options to pick from. A general admission (single day) pass costs $30. Meanwhile, the UScellular three-day pass costs $63, and the nine-day power pass for the entirety of the festival is priced at $130.

Notably, festivalgoers will have to buy separate tickets for amphitheater concerts, which include same-day entry to the Summerfest grounds.

Amphitheater tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Additionally, the Level Up Viewing Deck, which offers a premium experience with amenities like a private bar and flat-screen TVs, will be available once the Miller Lite Oasis stage lineup is announced; this ticket also includes same-day admission to Summerfest and two beverages, but it does not grant access to the Amphitheater shows.

FAQs

Where is Summerfest held?

Summerfest takes place at Henry Maier Festival Park in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, along the city’s lakefront.

Do I need separate tickets for the amphitheater shows?

Yes. While general admission gets you into festival grounds, Amphitheater shows require separate tickets. These also include access to Summerfest for the day.

How long does Summerfest last?

Summerfest runs across three weekends: June 19–21, June 26–28, and July 3–5, making up nine days of performances.

Who’s performing at Summerfest 2025?

Headliners include Def Leppard, Hozier, James Taylor, Jason Mraz, Japanese Breakfast, Mike Posner, and many more. A full lineup and set times are on the Summerfest website