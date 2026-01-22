Sundar Pichai announces free SAT prep on Gemini, X asks ‘can we get IIT exams next’

A tweet from Sundar Pichai announcing free SAT preparation on Gemini has sparked a flurry of "IIT" remarks across social media. While the new AI tool aims to help global learners master the SAT, many Indian users were quick to point out that a Gemini-powered prep tool for IIT-JEE would be the ultimate game-changer for students back home. Sundar Pichai’s post about Gemini’s free AI tool for students has gone viral. (REUTERS)

“Helpful update for students, you can now take full practice SATs for free in the Gemini App,” Sundar Pichai tweeted. He added that the model uses “vetted content” from The Princeton Review and provides feedback to the user “right away”.

The Indian-origin CEO continued, “Starting with the SAT today, but more tests are on the way!”

The post promptly sparked a series of remarks in which people asked whether such a prep model would be available for students preparing for IIT-JEE. It is considered one of India's toughest exams. This highly competitive national exam is for admission to premier engineering colleges, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).