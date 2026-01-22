Sundar Pichai announces free SAT prep on Gemini, X asks ‘can we get IIT exams next’
Google announced that the AI tool can be used free of cost by school and college students.
A tweet from Sundar Pichai announcing free SAT preparation on Gemini has sparked a flurry of "IIT" remarks across social media. While the new AI tool aims to help global learners master the SAT, many Indian users were quick to point out that a Gemini-powered prep tool for IIT-JEE would be the ultimate game-changer for students back home.
“Helpful update for students, you can now take full practice SATs for free in the Gemini App,” Sundar Pichai tweeted. He added that the model uses “vetted content” from The Princeton Review and provides feedback to the user “right away”.
The Indian-origin CEO continued, “Starting with the SAT today, but more tests are on the way!”
The post promptly sparked a series of remarks in which people asked whether such a prep model would be available for students preparing for IIT-JEE. It is considered one of India's toughest exams. This highly competitive national exam is for admission to premier engineering colleges, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Can we get IIT exams next?” Another added, “JEE/NEET test modules are a huge market, and it’s going to evaporate like it never existed.”
A third posted, “Please bring the same for Indian NEET UG, PG, JEE also, will benefit millions of kids.” A fourth expressed, “IIT-JEE when?”
What is test prep in Gemini?
A Google statement explained that it is an effort to help high school and college students prepare better. The tests are available to students at no cost.
“Available now, practice tests support the SAT to start, with more tests coming in the future,” said a Google statement.
The statement continued, “To ensure they prepare you for the actual exam, we have grounded practice tests in rigorously vetted content from leading education companies like The Princeton Review, to build a best in class experience for learners coming to Gemini. This helps ensure that you’re not just practicing — you’re preparing with material that more closely resembles what you’ll see on test day.”
Sundar Pichai is an IIT alum who completed his degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He started his career at Google in 2004 and was eventually appointed CEO in 2015.
