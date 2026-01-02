Thief returns stolen mandolins to US guitar shop, apologises in note saying ‘I was drunk’

A bizarre theft at a vintage guitar store in the US state of New Jersey has taken an unexpected turn, ending not with an arrest but with remorse and a handwritten apology. Two mandolins stolen earlier this month from Lark Street Music were quietly returned days later by the man who took them, apparently after realising the gravity of his actions. A bizarre theft at a US guitar shop ended unexpectedly when the thief came back days later and returned the stolen mandolins.(Facebook/Lark Street Music)

The store revealed the development in a Facebook post, saying the instruments were brought back in two shopping bags and left at the front door. Alongside them was a handwritten note, partly written in capital letters, that read, "SORRY, I BEEN DRUNK, MERRY CHRISTMAS. You are good man."

Dramatic return caught the owner off guard

The return unfolded in dramatic fashion. In the same post, the store described how the man slipped back to the premises unnoticed before fleeing down the street.

“The thief surreptitiously opened the front door and returned them in two shopping bags. I ran up to the door and saw him running down the street, so summoning all my feet fleetness, I took off after him. Not so smart, I lost him, called 911, and they are in pursuit. Your re-posts and pressure definitely made him realise the walls were closing in. Thank you all! I feel like I'm in a TV movie,” the post read.

Store owner left stunned

The mandolins belonged to the shop’s owner, Buzzy Levine, who has run the business since 1981. Speaking to ABC News, Levine said he was left astonished when the instruments reappeared.

"I couldn't believe it. I said, 'this is insane.' This is like, some kind of weird movie that has a happy ending or something," Levine told ABC News.

Earlier, the store had released surveillance footage showing the suspected thief hiding the mandolins under his parka before leaving the shop on December 22. The appeal for public help in identifying the suspect was widely shared.

Police continue investigation

According to ABC News, the stolen mandolins were valued at $3,500 and $4,250. Despite their safe return, the case is not officially closed.

Christopher Kurschner, captain of investigations for the Teaneck Police Department, said authorities are still investigating the incident and that no arrests have been made so far.