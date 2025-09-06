Tik Toker Lisa Pontius explains heartfelt reason behind creating late husband’s hand cast: ‘So the kids…’

Lisa Pontius, a content creator with more than 664,000 TikTok followers, lost her husband Matthew on August 19 after a rapid battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. In a video shared a week later, Lisa revealed how she tried to preserve something tangible for their three children before his passing. Lisa Pontius revealed how she tried to preserve something tangible for their three children before his passing(Instagram/ Lisa Pontius)

According to People, the short clip, shared on TikTok, shows Matthew in a hospital bed, oxygen tubes visible, with his hand resting in a bucket to make a mold. Overlaying text reads: “Me taking a hand cast of my husband so the kids can always hold daddy’s hand after he passes.”

The footage struck a chord as it has since been viewed more than 5.2 million times and collected over 198,000 likes.

Pontius says preserving memories for her children

Speaking to People, Lisa explained, “This project was a last-ditch effort to preserve a piece of him for my kids and for me to hold on to. Matt was my true soul mate and the best father in the world.”

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Matthew was officially diagnosed in mid-August, though his symptoms had only surfaced in June. In her TikTok posts, Lisa said she was “desperately trying to preserve memories for my kids” as the disease progressed quickly. Mayo Clinic reports that the rare brain condition typically takes a patient’s life within a year of diagnosis.

Pointus penned emotional farewell to her husband

When she confirmed Matthew’s passing, Lisa wrote, “My heart is broken because half of it has belonged to this man since we have met. He was every bit of magic I had hoped for in my lifetime. The love we shared was simple, and easy, and full of so much hope for the future.”

She added that he died peacefully by her side. “Matthew passed away while we snuggled in his hospice bed, while I recounted stories of our adventures together and told him just how profoundly grateful I was to have been loved by him and how loved he was by all of us,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

