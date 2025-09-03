Who is Morgan Riddle? Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend slays ‘wild’ TikTok challenge at US Open

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, wowed social media by slaying the wild “Nicki Minaj challenge,” which has recently taken over TikTok. In visuals shared by her on Instagram, she is seen squatting on one leg in heels on the US Open railing while balancing an ice-filled glass on top of her head. Morgan Riddle’s ‘Nicki Minaj Challenge’ has taken social media by storm. (Instagram/@moorrgs)

Riddle shared the visuals on her Instagram story. In other pictures, she is seen climbing the railings and balancing herself to complete the challenge. Reportedly, she aced the pose while Taylor Fritz was preparing to challenge Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Who is Morgan Riddle?

The 27-year-old girlfriend of the American tennis star Taylor Fritz is a fashion influencer. According to Vogue, she graduated from Wagner College in New York. After completing her studies, she moved to her home with her parents and three younger siblings, where she landed an influencer marketing and social media job. However, after the pandemic, she moved to Los Angeles and launched her career as an influencer.

How did the couple meet?

The couple met on a dating app, reported the People. After her move to LA, she was alone and didn’t know anyone, so she started using the app to meet people, but ended up connecting with her now-boyfriend.

"Because it was during Covid, no restaurants were open, no bars were open so we ordered sushi," she told People. "We went to his place and I made him watch Midsommar with me, the really messed up horror movie. Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don't really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit." Eventually, they moved together in 2020.

What is the ‘Nicki Minaj challenge’?

It is an impressive, as well as uncomfortable, pose that has taken TikTok by storm. The trend is traced back to the singer’s 2013 track “High School.” In the song’s music video, she is seen sitting by the pool with one leg carefully balanced over another while in high heels.

Social media users took inspiration from this pose and took it up a notch, showing people balancing themselves with only one leg or even, at times, on tiny cans—and all while wearing heels.