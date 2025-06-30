Todd Chrisley reveals son Grayson's unusual request on the day of his prison release

Todd and Julie Chrisley are back home after staying two years apart from their family. Their son Grayson, now 19, had just one request when they walked through the door in Tennessee. After two years in prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley are back home, and their son Grayson found comfort by sleeping in their room on the day of their return. REUTERS/Seth Herald(REUTERS)

Grayson's reason behind his request

Grayson asked his parents to let him sleep in their room. “He came in and said, ‘Can I sleep with you tonight?’ I said, ‘You can,’” Todd recalled during a recent interview on My View With Lara Trump. Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, were both released from federal prison in May after being granted presidential pardons. They had spent time in separate facilities in Florida and Kentucky.

Grayson, who was still a teenager when his parents went to prison, was scared to believe they were really home. “The first night he said, ‘I’m scared to go to sleep because I feel like I’m just going to wake up in the morning and they’re not going to be here,’” Savannah Chrisley said during the interview.

Savannah, 27, had custody of both Grayson and their younger sister Chloe, 12, while their parents were incarcerated. “Grayson’s always said, ‘I have two moms,’ because we’re nine years apart,” she added.

Savannah and Grayson leaned on each other

Savannah said Grayson believed she saved him; however, in reality, “he saved me.” The past two years brought them even closer. “Going through this together has been such a whirlwind,” she added, and her brother echoed the sentiment. Now that his parents are back, he says what matters most is just being together. “You take those times for granted when they are home. Then one day, it’s just gone,” he said.

This year’s Father’s Day held special meaning for the Chrisley family. Grayson shared a heartfelt post on Instagram for Todd, marking their first celebration together in nearly three years. “Happy Father’s Day to the man I look up to,” Grayson wrote on June 15. “I really don’t know how you do it… I pray every day that one day I can be at least half the man you are,” he added.

Todd and Julie’s return has brought relief and healing to the whole family. And for Grayson, it means one thing: he finally feels like things are whole again.

FAQs

Who are the Chrisleys and why are they famous?

The Chrisleys are a reality TV family best known for their show Chrisley Knows Best, which followed the life of Todd Chrisley, a wealthy real estate developer, and his family.

Are the Chrisleys still wealthy?

Their exact financial situation is not public, but they have faced major legal fees and financial troubles following fraud convictions.

Do any of the Chrisleys have a college degree?

Yes, some of the Chrisley children have attended college, including Savannah, who studied at Lipscomb University and later Belmont University in Nashville.