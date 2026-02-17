Veteran employee refuses to train 25-year-old promoted above her: ‘The audacity’

A veteran professional has sparked a wider conversation on workplace ageism after revealing she was overlooked for a promotion in favour of a much younger, less-experienced hire. To make matters worse, she was then asked to train the 25-year-old employee who was promoted above her. A woman says she refused to train the younger hire who was promoted above her (Representational image)

Jennifer Schroeder shared her experience in a TikTok video posted on February 10 from her account @theunobsolete. In the clip, which has since gone viral, she told followers, “I watched a 25-year-old get my promotion, and then they asked me to train her. Here’s what I said — No.”

Passed over for promotion Schroeder did not reveal the name of her employer or the industry she works in. She explained that despite her experience, the company chose someone fresh out of graduate school for the role.

“They passed me over for a promotion that I had earned, gave it to someone fresh out of grad school with zero experience, and then expected me to teach her how to do the job they said I wasn’t good enough for,” she said, adding, “The audacity is stunning, isn’t it?”

Schroeder said that not only was she passed over for a promotion, she was also expected to train the 25-year-old — something she refused to do point-blank.

“Watched 25-year-old get my promotion then ask me to train her. I said no. Not sorry. Not maybe. Just no. She shocked. Manager furious. HR email about team player. Don’t care,” she said.