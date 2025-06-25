Crew tells passengers to 'meditate and stay calm' as flight AC fails. Chicago TikToker's viral video

A viral TikTok video shows passengers on a US flight desperately fanning themselves with in-flight manuals and magazines after the plane’s air conditioning system failed, all while enduring blistering 130°F (54°C) heat. The advice to meditate didn’t go over well with several passengers who were heard mocking the suggestion.(Reddit)

Shared by user @brigchicago, the video captures the stifling chaos in the cabin as passengers try to stay cool. However, what really infuriated the passengers was a cabin crew announcement that suggested a way for them to feel calm.

“Folks, we are trying to do our best right now. The sooner we get the air, the better. Please be seated, seatbelts fastened and armrests down. Please meditate and stay calm,” the flight attendant said over the speaker.

Take a look at the video here:

The advice to meditate didn’t go over well with several passengers who were heard mocking the suggestion, with someone exclaiming, “Are you serious right now?”

The video's caption read: "POV: it’s 130° on the plane and you are being told to meditate."

The clip has sparked widespread outrage online, with many criticising the suggestion to meditate in what appeared to be near-heatstroke conditions.

"That is my hell. I find normal planes stuffy and nearly unbearable. I’m a pretty chill person but I’d have a full on panic attack if I was stuck in there," said one user.

Another user mocked the suggestion and said, "Might as well brew some hot coffee while you are at it. Get a cup and wait for 5 minutes."

A third user said that while the video mocked the suggestion to meditate, this could have become a dangerous situation. "People with medical problems can die from the heat at that temperature. This is a lawsuit waiting to happen," they wrote.

One comment claimed that the passengers on the plane were given airport food vouchers and an official apology. HT.com cannot independently verify this information.

