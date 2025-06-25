'I’m still shaken': Indian mom, daughter stranded in Kuwait for 36 hours as Iran bombs US bases in Qatar

An Indian mother and travel creator took to Instagram to recount the “scariest experience” she had on a flight with her baby daughter as the plane was forced to turn around mid-air due to rising tensions in the Middle East. Anindita Chatterjee said that she was returning home to Mumbai from New York with her daughter via Kuwait airways.(Instagram/travel.chatter)

Anindita Chatterjee said that she was returning home to Mumbai from New York with her daughter after a three-month stay in the US.

"We flew 13 hours to Kuwait, had a short layover, and then boarded our connecting flight to Mumbai. But mid-air, things took a terrifying turn. Iran bombed Qatar, and we were flying through that very airspace. It was unreal and terrifying," she wrote, recording herself during the scary moments on the flight.

With airspace swiftly shut down, the pilot was forced to return to Kuwait. Chatterjee and her daughter were stranded at the Kuwait airport for nearly 36 hours.

“While my family was relieved we were safe on the ground, the thought that we were in the sky when those missiles were being fired… I’m still shaken," she said.

Take a look at her video here:

Despite having visited 99 countries, Chatterjee called this flight her “worst flight experience ever”.

The video stunned social media users who prayed for the safety of the mother-daughter duo. "Please take care, love prayers and hugs. Hope you guys travel soon and come home," said one of them.

Another remarked, "I can’t imagine how that felt . So sorry to all the passengers . Glad you guys are safe."

A third user shared that the video made them fear for their upcoming trip. "Hope all is well now. Seriously what is happening around the world. We have a Europe trip planned in July but seriously not sure if we should continue with the plan or just cancel it. Too scared, too worried," they wrote.